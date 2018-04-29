Home | News | Directive: RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination

Directive: RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination

Dan Soko

A letter circulating online purported to have been written by the hierarchy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and addressed to the heads of all its branches has instructed that, henceforth church members who intend to marry in the church must be subjected to genital examination to avoid marital crisis after tying the knot.

The letter bears the name of the church’s Assistant General Overseer (Admin& Personnel) as the author and copied to the General overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, the church’s Nigerian Overseer as well as the legal advisor.

The letter which also has the RCCG logo on it was addressed to Pastors of regions, provinces, heads of departments and units.

The letter stated that: “The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.

READ MORE: Man reveals how his pastor friend ‘killed’ wife during honeymoon

RCCG members to undergo genitals examination before marriageplay

RCCG members to undergo genitals examination before marriage

 

Read details of the letter below:

“The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting form falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.

“We have the directive of the General Overseer to instruct all the Mission’s outpost that forthwith, pre-marital medical examinations for intending couples should also genital test.

“Further, provinces are requested to register with particular (trusted) Government Approved Hospital for the various pre-marital medical examination for intending couples.

“Remain blessed in this season of songs of victory in Jesus name Amen.

“Pastor J.F Odesola”

RCCG members to undergo genitals examination before marriageplay

RCCG members to undergo genitals examination before marriage

If this letter was indeed coming from the hierarchy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God the move is likely to trigger mixed reaction from both church members and the general public.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama Is An “Unwilling” Candidate…He’s Being “Coerced To Contest” – Sly Mensah

May 22, 2018

“Help Indigenous Banks Grow And Survive” – Akufo-Addo To BoG

May 22, 2018

Gov’t To Lift Ban On Small Scale Mining Soon – Amewu Hints

May 22, 2018

Our Government Is Innovative, Focused – Bawumia

May 22, 2018

Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!