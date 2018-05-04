Home | News | NPP Race: Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo - Kofi Bentil

NPP Race: Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo - Kofi Bentil

Dan Soko

The vice president of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has said vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should succeed his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to govern the country.

He said Bawumia has proved himself as the next heir to Nana Addo.

According to him, he should succeed his boss if he [Nana Addo] refuses to seek for re-election.

Charlotte Osei's accusers withdraw legal action

He said no one qualifies to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 election to retain power adding that giving Bawumia the opportunity will help the party.

In an interview on 21 Minutes with KKB, Bentil said "On my own assessment, I believe presently, if you look across the political scene the best person to take over after President Nana Addo will be Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."

Bentil believes Bawumia will have it easy replacing Nana Addo when he retires.

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiaplay

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

"If he continues the way he is going and continues to give me the confidence he gives me and if nobody emerges and gives me greater confidence, I’ll vote for him," he added.

Bawumia posters

In 2017, posters with the image of Dr. Bawumia as a presidential aspirant on the ticket of the NPP emerged, sparking brouhaha among Ghanaians.

Bawumia must be elected as NPP flagbearer for future elections – MP

The nicely-printed posters popped up popped up the various social media platforms.

It has not been confirmed whether Bawumia has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters which have gone viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The posters have a big picture of smiling Bawumia, who is wearing a smock with the inscription "A northern Muslim with the competency to lead NPP into the election 2020".







