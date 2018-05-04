Home | News | In Ashanti Region: First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide

In Ashanti Region: First-year student dies after aborting pregnancy with weedicide

Dan Soko

A first-year student of Adobewura community Day Senior High School in the Atwima Mponuah District of the Ashanti Region has died after she allegedly aborted her pregnancy with weedicide.

The deceased Janet Owusu, who is a General Arts student died over the weekend.

Reports indicate that the deceased collapsed after drinking the concoction and was rushed to the Ntobroso Hospital.

She was then referred to the Komfo Anokye Emergency Unit where she died.

The Headmaster of the school Mr. Addai said he received the news on Monday but could not confirm the cause of death and allegation of abortion.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman of the area, Anane Boateng who doubles as a board member of the school, said the alleged boyfriend of the deceased who is also a first-year student has been apprehended by the Nyinahin District Police Command.

