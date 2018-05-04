Home | News | In Lagos: Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit

Dan Soko

Absence of Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court Lagos on Tuesday, stalled the continuation of hearing in a suit filed by the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, against  the EFCC, challenging freezing orders on her account.

The judge was said to be attending a workshop.

The case, was then fixed for June 19.

Patience had filed the suit in 2016, to challenge the ‘No Debit Order’ placed by the EFCC on four Skye Bank accounts harbouring a total of 15.5 million dollars.

Joined as defendants in the suit are: Skye Bank and a former aide to President Jonathan, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa.

Also joined are four companies namely: Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd; Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd; Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd; and Avalon Global Property Development Ltd.

Though the accounts were said to be opened in the names of the four companies linked to Dudafa, Patience filed the suit, laying claims to the funds.

The case which was slated for hearing on Tuesday, could not proceed as planned, following the absence of the

At the last adjourned date on May 2, Mr Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) appeared for the applicant, Mr Nnemeka Omewa appeared for the EFCC, while Mr Lanre Ogunlesi (SAN) appeared for the second defendant.

Defence counsel had informed the court that counsel for the EFCC had sought for leave to file additional processes, adding that same had not been served on him.

Other counsel also informed the court that they had yet to peruse the processes.

Justice Idris had then adjourned the case for continuation of hearing.

At previous adjourned dates, witnesses had began giving evidence in the case. 

