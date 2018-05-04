Home | News | 9 Illegal Miners Arrested

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

Dan Soko

The government’s anti-illegal mining force has clamped down on the activities of some nine illegal miners in the Ashanti and Western regions.

Operation Vanguard has carried out many swoops and apprehended some illegal miners.

In a recent communique, the leadership of the joint police and military force in the Western Region said some five persons; four Chinese and a Ghanaian were arrested.

“Operation Vanguard Joint Task Force (JTF) Forward Operating Base (FOB) West have arrested four (4) Chinese nationals and one (1) Ghanaian suspected illegal miners at Asendua near Hiawa in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region May 21, 2018,” the statement said in part.

The suspects have been identified as Tan Zhonguang, 41; Wei Wenzxue, 40; Li Shiping, 54, Wei Hue Lim, 35 and their Ghanaian counterpart Kwabena Acheampong, 44.

522201833613 7568124701010 4138294738096

Two of the suspects
The statement added that two excavators, a locally manufactured single barrel gun with three ammunitions were seized on the site.

In a different statement from the Ashanti region, the anti-illegal mining force confirmed the arrest of four suspects at Kunsu near Mankraso, also on May 21.

They have also been identified as, Felix Kwaku Tuah, 24; Kwebena Naab, 28; Kofi Emmanuel, 22 and Amable Prince, 26.

Three motorbikes, water pumping machines and immobilised 15 changfas were seized, authorities say.

The two statements have warned persons engaged in illegal mining to desist from the act as the punishments have become stiffer.

“Operation Vanguard is sending a stern warning to individuals who are still engaged in illegal mining to desist from the act. We are coming after them if they do not desist from their activities. Besides the courts are now giving stiffer punishment to culpable individuals. This time you will attract a fine and still serve jail term in hard labour,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has said the ban on small scale will soon be lifted.

“The President will be lifting the ban soon, but before then the roadmap for the way forward must be determined,” he said.

The ban was put in place in 2017 in a bid to rid the sector of illegal miners. It was expected to be lifted in March but it was extended .

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

May 22, 2018

Surcharge contractor for shoddy work on GHC324m school block – Dr Manteaw

May 22, 2018

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Govt wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 yrs – Minority alleges

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Ebola Epidemic Will Destroy Entire African Economy And Tourism Industry

May 20, 2018

How Drug Related Deaths Are Depopulating America

May 20, 2018

Guns Grow In The Garden Of Americans

May 20, 2018

John Mahama eventually steps forward...

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!