GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

The emergence of Fintech in Ghana has sparked a tremendous increase in domestic and cross-border payments. And Fintech firms operating in the country are contributing greatly towards digitizing the Ghanaian economy with the introduction several solutions for the banking and telecoms industries.

More so, the sector has received some wide-spread attention from micro-insurance; with leapfrog Investments of over $15 million in Ghana’s insurance sector since 2012, making it one of the leading portfolios on the African Continent

In view of that, the 2018 Ghana Information, Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 8th year is set to honour leading players in the Fintech industry to be held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel on 29th June, 2018.

The Chief Executive Officer of Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal, said they have expanded their categories for this year’s awards to recognise the innovation and outstanding service of top Fintech Companies and solution providers who are contributing immensely to the digitization of Ghana’s economy.

He noted that since 2010, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards has been shinning a light on the most progressive and innovative companies within the ICT ecosystem.

“We are proud to promote success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Ghana. Not only do we look at businesses, but also individuals who have made a genuine impact on the market from within these companies,” Mr Naphtal stated.

GITTA is the most celebrated industry awards which has grown to be the leading brand of the ICT and Telecom industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision makers in the sector.

The awards night provides an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.