Culpable Officers In Police, Military Clash Will Be Punished - Minister

The Interior Minister has hinted that the police and military personnel found culpable in last week’s clashes in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale will face the full rigours of the law.

Describing the action as regrettable and embarrassing, Ambrose Dery said the action of the forces makes a mockery of the disciplinary code expected of them in such circumstances.

Addressing parliament after being summoned by the Speaker he indicated that a five-member committee headed by an official of the Attorney General will make their report known soon.

Mr Dery said following the May 16, 2018, incident, the Interior and Defense Ministries convened a meeting of the military and military at which they decided to dispatch a high-powered delegation of the two institutions to Tamale.

“They held a joint durbar with the rank and file of the two institutions and agreed to fully implement existing guidelines regarding the handling of personnel on disciplinary issues and breaches of the law.

“The adherence of this will forestall future occurrence of such incident…a preliminary investigation has been carried out as a prelude to detailed investigations to be carried out by the five-member team to seek the causes of the clashes,” he said.

Bloody free-for-all fight as soldiers descend on police officers in Tamale

Soldiers descended on police officers in Tamale after one of their own was allegedly beaten last Wednesday.

The military officers allegedly attacked any police officer found in the dark blue uniform in what appeared to be a free-for-all-fight among the security professionals.

That physical response was bloody as several officers were sustained injuries. The attacks and counter-attacks confirm escalating tension among the two security officers in the region.

But the Interior Minister said after the detailed investigations, the committee will recommend further interventions beyond existing guidelines and protocols.

He assured parliament that anyone found culpable after the investigations shall be dealt with according to the law.

“Meanwhile from the preliminary investigations, the two institutions have agreed to hold regular joint durbars and other activities to enhance interaction and cooperation between the two institutions.

“Currently, full operational cooperation and collaboration have been restored in Tamale and the entire Northern Region as pertains in the other regions of the country,” he said.

Nonetheless, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, whose constituency the incident occurred, said the top hierarchy of the police and military must do more to deal with miscreants in their midst.

He demanded assurance from the Interior Minister that such an action will never happen again to undermine the peace and security of the area.

"Regret is not enough but I take form your words again that disciplinary measures will be administered subsequent to the findings of the committee in place.

"Parliament will monitor closely the work of the committee and the outcome of their work and your implementation of its recommendations," he added.