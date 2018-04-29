Ghana National College Denies Negligence In Death Of 17-Yr Old Student

School authorities at the Ghana National College in the Central region have denied complicity in the death of a first-year student, Ruby Teiko.

"To the best of our knowledge we did the best we could", the headmistress Juliana Owusu-Ansah said and expressed sympathy for the grieving parents.

Parent of the 17-year old student, Amanor Okine, has accused the school of negligence leading to the death of the asthmatic patient last Saturday.

They are considering court suit because they had supplied the school with their daughter's medical information which rules her out of dusty related work.

But this information was disregarded as Ruby Teiko had complained to her parents she had been compelled to do chores including scrubbing, Joy News reporter Richard Kwadwo Nyarko said.

Last Saturday, during a routine inspection at Elsie Dadzie Hall, the 17-year old complained of breathlessness and chest pains.

According to the Assistant headmaster Takyi Bediako, after her inhaler could not offer any relief, other asthmatic students gave their inhalers to Ruby.

But her condition did not improve.



Photo: Ruby Teiko

She collapsed and was foaming in her mouth when the school nurse arrived to administer further help.

The nurse rushed the student in a taxi to the Cape Coast regional hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival, Joy News regional correspondent Richard Kwadwo Nyarko reported.

The Assistant Headmaster Takyi Bediako expressed concern that the teenager's deteriorating condition on Saturday was not reported early enough.