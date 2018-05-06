Home | News | 'My Wife Was Heating Soup When The Gas Finished' - LPG Gas Consumer

Dan Soko
Ghanaians across the country have begun feeling the impact of the Ghana LPG Operators Association's strike .

Many consumers who went to filling stations Monday and Tuesday were asked to go back, either by posted notices or by the operators.

The situation has many who rely on the product for domestic or commercial activity befuddled and worried.

A young man who spoke to Joy News ’ Emefa Nancy Dzradosi Tuesday morning lamented about how the unavailability of the product has affected his travel plans.

“I was due to travel yesterday [Monday], but because I couldn’t get the gas to buy at all the stations, I had to postpone my trip…I went to a station at Dzorwulu and two other stations but the same story,” he said.

He also told Dzradosi who caught up with him at Tesano gas station Tuesday morning that his wife relied on the little gas left in the cylinder to heat soup in the morning but the gas finished halfway through.

“Now, I am just going to put the cylinder home and travel. I don’t know how my wife will cook,” he added.

[embedded content]

A staff at the filling station said the order to lay down their tools is from their leadership.

The Ghana LPG Operators Association announced last week that they will go on strike to protest the government’s cylinder re-circulation policy.

When the module is implemented, consumers will exchange empty cylinder for filled ones. This is in contrast to the existing system where consumers who owned their cylinders would fill it themselves.

The rationale behind the new module is to curb the incidence of gas explosions the country has recently suffered, the government has explained.

But the operators contend that the policy will render them jobless and some have also argued that the new module contrary to the government’s expectations is riskier.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the gas operators is expected to have a meeting with government officials Tuesday.

Watch some operators speak to Joy News in Kumasi

[embedded content]

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah| [email protected]

Dan Soko
Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

