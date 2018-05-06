Michael Baidoo Grabs Danish SuperLiga Title With FC Midtjylland

Michael Baidoo who is now becoming a household name joined the Danish giants on a four-year deal from Ghanaian second-tier side Vision FC.

The 19-year-old made an immediate impact in the side youth side with consistent performances which informed the technical team to draft him into the first team squad.

However, after making two appearances, Baidoo's form tailed off a bit and this culminated in him being relegated to the reserve side.

The enterprising midfielder has been touted for greatness by manager Jess Thorup.

He is one of several players nurtured by Vision FC who are making waves in Europe and elsewhere across the globe.