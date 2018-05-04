Heavyweight Boxer Richie Harrison And Musician Papa Row Join Cabic Management

Cabic Management and Promotions Syndicate have signed on heavyweight boxer, Richard Nii Lartey Harrison to join their stable of disciplined boxers.

This was disclosed in Accra by Ellis Quaye, a managing partner of the new boxing management and promotions team who have come to change the face of Ghana Boxing with quality fights.

According to Ellis Quaye, they are planning for their second bill on August 11, when three titles would be on the table for grabs, and he is very optimistic that all his boxers are going to display and win handsomely.

He noted that even though the patronage for the inaugural fight was not huge, the fans who were at the Bukom Boxing Arena were content and had their money’s worth with the quality boxing and entertainment, so they remained on their seats from 9pm to 4am.

He expressed that the August 11 show is going to be better as they have learnt their lessons and would improve on their shortfalls. He hinted that Cabic is preparing their boxers for world titles, hence they are undergoing special fitness exercises to put them in top shape to be confident, smart, fearless, alert, agile and bold to face opponents and the media.

“Our three boxers, Patrick Allotey, Emmanuel Quaye and Richard Harrison have arrived at their 6-week pre-fight camp planned to sharpen their fitness and endurance to be conducted by military men at the Ghana Military Training School in Teshie here in Accra Ghana where they will be camping for the next 6 weeks under supervision by military officers who will train them in fitness and endurance. Whilst they stay in a room that was once the abode of the great Azumah Nelson when he was an upcoming prospect back in the day, we know they are on the route to attain world titles” said Ellis Quaye.

On the bill is Ghana’s Emmanuel Martey against John Koudeha of Togo for the WBO Africa super middleweight title.

Richard Harrison Lartey who has been basing in the UK and boasts of 12 wins and one loss will face an opponent yet to be named for the interim WBO Africa heavyweight championship.

Sensational Sheriff Quaye will meet Benjamin 'Daddy Lumba' Lamptey in a Lightweight 3X10 contest.

Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah who is a fans favourite will take on Patrick 'Alige' Ayi in a super featherweight contest over ten rounds.

Emmanuel Quaye will face Illiasu Sulley in a super middleweight contest over eight rounds, while stylish Solomon Martey meets Felix Okine in a 12 rounder super bantamweight contest.

Meanwhile, in another development, Cabic has signed on entertainer/musician Papa Row after he thrilled fans on their premier bill.