Ghanaian Midfielder Gilbert Koomson's Foul Causes Uproar In Norway

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson's handball in a league game in Norway against Lillestrom caused an uproar following Bran's 1-1 draw at Arasen.

The former Songdal midfielder assisted a goal with his hand which saw players and fans of the opposing side outraged.

Nigerian forward Ifeanyi Mathew opened the scoring for LillestrÃ¸m with a beautiful shot before the break.

But just before, Branns Ludcinio Marengo levelled for Brann after receiving an assist from Ghanaian Gilbert Koomson.

Gilbert Koomson took the ball with the help of his hand before the teammate immediately broke through and slot into the net.

The LillestrÃ¸m players were furious at referee Tommy Skjerven for awarding the goal which they believe should have been disallowed.

Gilbert Koomsoin has been a top player for the club this season, helping his side to the top of the table after 11 games with 8 wins and three draws.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com