Ghana Winger Edwin Gyasi Proposes To Girlfriend And She Agreed

Black Stars winger Edwin Gyasi proposed to his longtime girlfriend and she accepted in the most romantic way.

The winger is seen bowing and asking for her hand in marriage and she gladly accepted. In a room full of candles, roses and balloons, Gyasi could not hide his joy as he engages his queen.

The Ghanaian has been in top form for club and country. He joined CSKA Sofia in February after excelling in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Egypt.

Despite being eligible to play for Holland, the country of his birth Gyasi chose to play for the country of his parents.

The 26-year-old has been invited by Coach Kwesi Appiah for the friendlies against Japan and Iceland on May 30 and June 7th respectively.

