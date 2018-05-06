Home | News | Prince Boateng Jumps To Referee Zwayer's Defence After Eintracht Frankfurt's DFB Pokal Win Over Bayern Munich

Dan Soko
Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has lauded referee Felix Zwayer for waving off a penalty shout by Bayern Munich during their 3-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on Saturday.

The Eagles shot into the lead just eleven minutes into the game through Croatian hitman Ante Rebic before Robert Lewandowski pulled parity in the early minutes of the second half.

Rebic scored again in the 82nd minute to set Frankfurt on the road to victory, but with the Bavarian giants trailing 2-1 in the final minute of added time, Boateng appeared to have fouled Javi Martinez in the penalty area - a protest which was waved off by referee Zwayer after he studied the incident again near the halfway line on a TV screen before Mijat Gacinovic completed the rout in the 96th minute.

Many of the Bayern Munich players criticized the referee in the wake of the game, with goalkeeper Sven Ulrich labelling him as a disaster, "Then we need no video evidence, then we can leave it. But that's a complete disaster."

"I'll meet him if he gives a penalty, I cannot complain," says Prince Boateng, in defence of the official.

The 37-year-old Berlin-born has been selected as one of the referees to officiate at this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

