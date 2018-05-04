IMF urges Ghana to reduce debt stock

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is urging government to work to further reduce the country’s debt.

While commending the managers of the economy for reducing the debt to GDP rate to 60 percent as at February 2018, the Country Director of IMF Natalia Koliadina said the country’s public debt was still significant.

Speaking on a panel at the Third CEO Summit in Accra, Madam Koliadina said Ghana beyond Aid would be difficult to achieve if Ghana’s debt stock is not controlled effectively.

“Last year was the first time that the government was able to record a primary surplus. The surplus allowed debt to GDP ratio to decline, so now debt is on a declining path. This is a major achievement, but of course it did not come without its cost. This recovery process is only the beginning for Ghana because much more needs to be done. And the focus now is on making sure that macro-economic stability is continued and maintained in the future outside the IMF supported programs.”

