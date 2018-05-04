Come and show us the 121 CHIPS compounds – Asomah Kyeremeh tells Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Asomah Kyeremeh, Brong Ahafo Regional Minister

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Asomah Kyeremeh, has refuted claims that the erstwhile NDC administration has provided and equipped about 121 Community Health Improvement Services (CHIPS) compounds in the Brong Ahafo Region.

In 2013, John Dramani Mahama who was the then the President introduced a 10% cut in the salaries of some government officials to support health care delivery, especially in rural areas, and challenged others to follow suit.

He said if all public sector employees followed the example and gave just two per cent of their salaries to build Community Health Improvement Services (CHPS) compounds, government would be able to build 2,000 CHIPS compounds across the country.

However, speaking to Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka AM Drive, Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Asumah Kyeremeh, stated that the the region cannot locate any of the 121 CHPS compounds built by the NDC.

According to the regional minister, the NDC left uncompleted CHIPS compounds which was completed by the NPP.

“We do not have any records pointing to the fact that the NDC built and equipped about 121 CHIPS compounds here in the Brong Ahafo Region”, he said.

He urged the NDC to inculcate the habit of speaking the real truth and desist from lies.