Home | News | Parliament approves Amidu's deputy

Parliament approves Amidu's deputy

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Cynthia Lamptey 671Cynthia Lamptey has been approved by Parliament as the Deputy Special Prosecutor

Ghana’s Parliament has, by unanimous decision, approved Mrs Cynthia Lamptey as the Deputy Special Prosecutor.

She is expected to be sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo at a yet-to-be announced date.

Mrs Lamptey was vetted on Wednesday, 16 May 2018.

During her vetting, she served notice that she will not hesitate to resign if she is sidelined or not allowed to be independent in discharging her duties.

"If I'm sidelined, I'll resign,” she said.

She has vowed to eschew nepotism and cronyism, as she told parliament that she was bringing on board 29 years of experience as a former state attorney, adding that issues of conflict of interest will not be entertained in her line of duty.

According to her, “Officers must have the moral integrity not to employ people that they can easily handle. If you employ me and I’m somebody that you can walk over, whatever you ask me to do I will do, so, officers must be able to employ people who they do not have any hold on”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

May 22, 2018

Surcharge contractor for shoddy work on GHC324m school block – Dr Manteaw

May 22, 2018

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Govt wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 yrs – Minority alleges

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Ebola Epidemic Will Destroy Entire African Economy And Tourism Industry

May 20, 2018

How Drug Related Deaths Are Depopulating America

May 20, 2018

Guns Grow In The Garden Of Americans

May 20, 2018

John Mahama eventually steps forward...

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!