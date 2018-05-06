Parliament approves Amidu's deputy

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Cynthia Lamptey has been approved by Parliament as the Deputy Special Prosecutor

Ghana’s Parliament has, by unanimous decision, approved Mrs Cynthia Lamptey as the Deputy Special Prosecutor.

She is expected to be sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo at a yet-to-be announced date.

Mrs Lamptey was vetted on Wednesday, 16 May 2018.

During her vetting, she served notice that she will not hesitate to resign if she is sidelined or not allowed to be independent in discharging her duties.

"If I'm sidelined, I'll resign,” she said.

She has vowed to eschew nepotism and cronyism, as she told parliament that she was bringing on board 29 years of experience as a former state attorney, adding that issues of conflict of interest will not be entertained in her line of duty.

According to her, “Officers must have the moral integrity not to employ people that they can easily handle. If you employ me and I’m somebody that you can walk over, whatever you ask me to do I will do, so, officers must be able to employ people who they do not have any hold on”.