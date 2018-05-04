Six players report for first Black Stars training ahead of friendlies

The team trained at the Presec Park at Legon

Six Black Stars players opened training on Tuesday at the Presec Park in Legon to prepare for the upcoming friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was joined by outfield players Rashid Sumaila, Afriyie Acquah, Nana Ampomah, Emmanuel Boateng, Nicholas Opoku

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso reported late and he is expected to add to the number tomorrow.

Head Coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team were around to supervise the mini-session.

Ghana will play Japan on 30 May before playing another World Cup-bound on 7 June.