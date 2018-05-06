Home | News | Vodafone to organise SME Clinics in Kumasi

Vodafone to organise SME Clinics in Kumasi

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Mensah Opoku VodafoneAngela Mensah-Poku, Entreprise Business Unit Director

Vodafone Ghana is to organize a two-day SME Clinic this week for over 100 SMEs in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, as part of its commitment to the region.

The SME Clinics, which will be held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi, will take participants through various topics including Effective Packaging, Labelling, Branding, Understanding Your Customer, and How to Take Your Products Global.

Commenting on the initiatives, Angela Mensah-Poku, the Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) Director at Vodafone Ghana said:

‘’This unique SME Clinic has been organised to give SMEs in Kumasi the requisite expertise they need to enable them grow and move to the next level. This is one of the many exciting initiatives we have lined up, as part of our commitment to Asanteman. We look forward to using this platform to build the capacity of SMEs, and a strong and lasting relationships with Asanteman.

Early this month, Vodafone reinforced its commitment to Asanteman by outlining a host of activities throughout the month of May. The activities include Vodafone’s free health screening, digital educational awareness, SME clinics, Enterprise customer visits and a Royal Dinner at the Manhyia Palace.

The month-long activities will be climaxed with the Vodafone 61st Asantehene Open Golf Championship which will tee-off on Wednesday May 30th, 2018 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi. The event is the official Open golf tournament of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The event is considered one of the unique golf championships in the country and the sub-region.

