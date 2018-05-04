I don’t need combined force to deal with Mahama – Alabi tells Ephson

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Professor Joshua Alabi

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi says he is confident he alone can crush the so-called competition former President Mahama will bring to the slot, insisting he’s not ready to combine forces with other aspirants to deal with the former leader in the race.

Pollster Ben Ephson has advised the four other Flagbearer aspirants of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to merge and present one candidate if they want to stand a chance against ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

He said the other candidates will perform abysmally if they should contest Mahama individually.

“In terms of chances, I believe now the race lines have been drawn and I’m sure maybe the others may be talking among themselves if they can get people to get together, maybe the five of them will decide that we should form a ticket so that one will contest, one will be running mate instead of Mahama running against the five others. The more candidates we have, the more advantageous it is for Mahama. This time, they may get talking to see if they can join forces to face Mahama, it will intensify but it will also make them face reality that you can’t beat Mahama with five or six votes.”

His suggestion follows former President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration of his intention to contest the Presidency in the 2020 general polls.

Reacting to the suggestion from the popular pollster in relation to the upcoming race on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Prof. Alabi said: “It's a good suggestion but I am not thinking about that because I am very confident I’ll win the slot without any difficulty.”

He added: “The competition will bring out the best and the people will determine who’s the best and I know the people will take me as the best and I’ll be ruling for eight years.”

Prof. Joshua Alabi will face competition from Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Ekwow Spio Garbrah and ex-President Mahama who has given the green light to contest the Flagbearer slot for the NDC days ago.