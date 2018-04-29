Home | News | Government wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 years – Minority alleges

Government wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 years – Minority alleges

Dan Soko

Ameri DealThe Ameri deal was signed in 2015

The NDC Minority in Parliament claimed government is working at extending the Ameri Energy Agreement from the current five years to 15 years.

“What is most intriguing about the revelation is that the renegotiation is not between the Government of Ghana and Ameri Energy but rather between the Government of Ghana and Metka (the EPC contractor), the Minority said in a statement.

Members of the Minority are baffled at government’s decision to extend the agreement when the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy was yet to present its report on a motion file by K.T. Hammond in August 2017.

Mr. Hammond requested the House to rescind the decision it gave in approving the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) Agreement between the Government of Ghana and Africa and Middle East Resources Investment Group LLC [AMERI ENERGY] on grounds of gross misrepresentation.

