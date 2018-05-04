I’ve not been appointed as GFA’s veep - Palmer

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Palmer has denied being given GFA Vice President position

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, has denied claims that he has been offered the vacant Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President position.

In April this year, George Afriyie was relieved of his post as Vice President of the GFA and the position has since remained vacant.

Speaking to Class Sports, Palmer denied he has been given that position.

He revealed that he has been nominated for the chairmanship position for the Black Stars and that is his level of concentration.

His aim, he added, is to move the Black Stars into the Top 20 of the FIFA World Ranking in the next two years.

Asked if he has considered the position as Vice President of the GFA, the owner of Tema Youth Football Club responded: “It is not a position you consider and it is not something that you aspire to, but rather, it is about the president knowing your level of efficiency and efficacy and appointing you to function at that level.

“It’s about the executive committee knowing your strengths and weaknesses and tasking you to do it.”

He, however, refused to answer whether he will accept the position when it is offered to him.