Authorities of Ghana National say they did their best to save dead student

Dan Soko

School authorities at the Ghana National College in the Central region have denied allegations that they were complacent in the death of a first-year student, Ruby Teiko.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the headmistress of Ghana National College Juliana Owusu-Ansah expressed sympathy and said: "to the best of our knowledge we did the best we could."

This response comes after the father of the deceased Amanor Okine threatened to sue the school for alleged negligence that led to the death of his only daughter.

He narrated that he received a call from an Assistant House Mistress of the school who asked him to come to the school because there was something wrong with his daughter.

“I drove from Accra straight to the hospital only to be told by the doctor in charge that my daughter was dead on arrival.”

“The doctor told me that the four students told him on record that my daughter complained of breathlessness twice but the House Mistress on duty and another gentleman told her to wait until the dormitory inspection was over,” he added.

However, the Assistant Headmaster of the school Takyi Bediako said that her inhaler could not offer any relief. Other asthmatic students gave their inhalers to Ruby but her condition did not improve.

By the time the school nurse arrived, she had collapsed and was foaming in her mouth.

The nurse rushed her in a taxi to the Cape Coast Regional Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

I'm a changed person; I can't sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I'm not the first female artiste to expose my 'sex organ' on stage – Raquel

