Digitalization: Bawumia launches Ghana’s first Criminal Justice Case Tracking System

Dan Soko

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the first ever criminal justice tracking system in Ghana.

Known as the Criminal Justice Case Tracking System (Ghana CTS), it is designed to collect, collate and harmonise data from the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Legal Aid Scheme and the Judicial Service in order to provide systemic and timely information to all stakeholders, from the arrest or receipt of complaint, through investigation, charging, prosecution, trial and punishment.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Accra on Tuesday 22 May, 2018, which was also attended by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Hon Gloria Akuffo, the Chief Justice, Ms Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, and the United States Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Robert P Jackson, Vice President Bawumia underscored the importance of a timely and efficient judicial system for the development of any nation.

“Timeliness and efficiency are essential to the survival of a modern state. For peace to be maintained among citizens, for our collective sense that we live in a good society, citizens must have reasonable faith that the courts are able to dispense justice impartially, speedily, and efficiently."

Vice President Bawumia bemoaned the many bottlenecks in the justice delivery system, which creates a fertile ground for corruption and the perversion of justice, and called for high stakes buy-in from the leaders of the justice delivery system to ensure its success.

“…the capacity to track the location and status of cases has been a major problem. This, many will argue, create fertile grounds for corruption by certain individuals in each of the key steps in the justice chain. The result has been undue delays, loss of files, among others, and subsequent clogging of the criminal justice delivery system by excessive court caseloads and backlogs."

