UCL: 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra

The unpredictability of the UEFA Champions League makes it one of the most interesting football competitions in the world.

When the timing is right, Champions League football can be scripted as poetic as Peter Drury’s description of Kostas Manolas winner for AS Roma against Barcelona which was one of the biggest highlights of the season.

'Roma have risen from their ruins!

'Manolas, the Greek God in Rome.

'The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes.

'This was not meant to happen, this could not happen, this is happening!

'Barcelona, extraordinarily, (are) eight minutes from elimination.

'Di Francesco does not know where to go, Iniesta does not know where to look.

'It's a Greek from Mount Olympus, who has come to the Seven Hills of Rome and pulled off miracle!’

As Barcelona exited, a three-peat for UEFA Champions League reigning champions Real Madrid was on the cards, a feat that got closer to reality after eliminating German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the semifinal of the competition.

On the other side of things, Liverpool, a team that had been out of Champions League football for some time came back with a bang, scoring goals for fun.

READ MORE: Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa

The team has made its own mark with 46 goals in the Champions League, blowing off teams with a front trio of imaginable attacking talents.

play Predict and win with 138.com

On Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

The event will take place in Kyiv, Ukraine but 138.com and Pulse Sports have you covered in Ghana.

Having been around since 2012, 138 has relevant experience when it comes to sports sponsoring Watford Football Club in 2013. The gambling company which now has three shops in Ghana and an online presence at 138.africa knows exactly what football fans are expecting for the final and it will be nothing short.

The betting company are calling on all football fans to make it to the Bedouin Lounge at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon for a public screening of the final UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Aside from the sheer zeal of joy, morale and vibe of watching the final game among all scope of football fans across the capital, this is also an opportunity for fans to watch a final while winning big on their own.

Screening which will start at 6 pm local time will give fans the opportunity to jab their opposition and make their predictions ahead of the game.

Pulse Sports whose cameras will be around the venue will also offer fans the opportunity to upgrade their football mood photos as they watch the game in excitement or sorrowful mood depending on where your team stands.

It will be fun. It will be heated. Join 138.com and Pulse Sports for the most exciting football event coverage until the FIFA World Cup kicks off in June.

It’s the UEFA Champions League. Be a champion!

Log on to 138.africa or visit any of the 138 shops in Ghana for the best odds on big soccer games in the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA World Cup and more for a fast payout.

You could also visit any of our three shops in Ghana at the addresses below: