Japan and Iceland Friendlies: Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day

Dan Soko

Six (6) players were present for training on Tuesday morning when the Black Stars opened training session ahead of their friendlies against Iceland and Japan.

The six Black Stars players who form part of the 21 that have been invited to the camp of the team were taken through drills by the second assist coach of the team Maxwell Konadu at the Legon Presec Senior High School Park.

The six players who turned up for the training on day 1 were Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Boateng, Nana Opoku Ampomah, Rashid Sumaila, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nicholas Opoku.

Mubarak Wakaso will join the team on May 23rd, others will join on May 24th. The rest will meet the team in Japan.

Ghana face Japan on 30 May, before they set a date with Iceland on June 7 as the Asians and Europeans prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

