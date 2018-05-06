Malaria related deaths dip in Central Region

By
Isaac Arkoh, GNA
Cape Coast, May 22,
GNA - The Central Region has witnessed a significant reduction in malaria
related deaths over the last twenty-five months due to improved case management
at the Regional Health Directorate.
It recorded a sharp
decline of malaria related deaths from 104 in 2016 to 35 in 2017 as well as a
decrease in Out Patient Department (OPD) from 628,384 to 618,820 over the same
period respectively.
Mr Moses Asante, the
Regional Malaria Control Coordinator, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting
on the 2018 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINS) Point Mass Distribution
(PMD) exercise held on Wednesday in Cape Coast.
The meeting was
aimed at integrating the views and support of all stakeholders to achieve its
target of covering 80 per cent of the population and 90 per cent of households
in the Region.
The seven days
registration of households commenced from Monday, May 14 to Sunday, May 20,
2018, across all the 22 Districts in the Region and was spearheaded by the
Ghana Health Service (GHS) and its partners.
Meanwhile,
statistics by the GHS has revealed a remarkable reduction in malaria cases in
terms of the prevalence rate in the country.
Ghana, which was in
a hyper-transmission area, has witnessed a major decline in malaria cases and
deaths as under- five malaria death cases dropped from 14.4 per cent in 2000 to
0.32 per cent in 2016.
Even though
suspected malaria cases increased by 6.9 per cent in 2016 as compared with the
previous year, admission and deaths attributed to the disease, however,
decreased by 6.3 per cent in 2015 and 24.6 per cent in 2016.
But at the regional
level, Mr Asante attributed the decline in malaria related deaths to a
scaled-up community based treatment of malaria in all districts through the
home base care of malaria, targeting children under five years, especially
those living in rural areas and areas with limited access.
In addition to that
was an effective distribution and adherence to usage procedures on LLINs
coupled with a well-planned and efficient malaria control management team with
readily available drugs.
The Regional Malaria
Control Coordinator described malaria as an ailment of great public health
concern and a challenge to human and socio-economic development with dire
consequences on productivity and limited economic resources.
It is the leading
cause for out-patients attendance and continued to be the leading cause of
mortality, especially in children under five years, and that the GHS has
adopted the distribution of LLINS, roll back malaria, public outreach
programmes among other strategies.
Therefore, he urged
the public to cover all holes near their homes, to prevent mosquitoes from
breeding when it rained, adding that it was the most prompt and effective
treatment necessary for controlling and reducing malaria related deaths.
Mr Asante admonished
pregnant women and children to religiously sleep under the LLINs for maximum
protection against the mother and the unborn baby.
He appealed to
stakeholders in the Region to cooperate fully with the Registration Assistance
(RA) and Supervisors during the registration period to ensure success.
"Every effort
must be made to adhere to the various policies on diagnosis and treatment of
the disease to sustain the gains made and improve upon it," he advised.
Several stakeholders
including officials from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), National
Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Information Services Department (ISD),
Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), traditional and religious
leaders, Assembly members, media and health personnel graced the occasion.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article