PWDs urged to identify and develop talents

Agogo (Ash), May 22, GNA – Mr Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive for Asante Akim North, has urged persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the District to identify, develop and utilize their talents to make a meaningful living.

He said the Assembly was committed to assist those who were ready to learn a trade, vocation or engage in any economic venture to support their lives and improve on their living conditions.

Mr Boateng made the appeal, when he presented some items to PWDs who have been registered by the Assembly.

The items included block moulding machines, hairdryers, photo copier machines, sewing machines, wheel barrows, knitting machines, grinding machines, agro chemicals and others.

Mr Boateng said the Assembly was prepared to help PWDs to be independent and would soon begin a training programme in mushroom production, snail rearing, dressmaking and other livelihood empowerment programmes for all the 900 registered PWDs in the District.

He said the Assembly had already spent about GH¢ 90,000.00 on the health, education and income generating activities of about 105 PWDs in the area.

Mr Boateng charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items provided to improve on their businesses and increase their incomes.

Mr Thomas Owusu-Antwi, the District Director of Social Welfare, advised PWDs to be patient when they heard of the release of their part of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund.

This, he said was because nobody would divert the money but would work to ensure that the money was properly distributed among the registered members to support their businesses.

Mr Emmanuel Adama, Leader of the District Federation of the Disabled, thanked the Assembly and the government for the support.

