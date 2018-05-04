PWDs urged to identify and develop talents

By
Charles Tawiah, GNA
Agogo (Ash), May 22,
GNA – Mr Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive for Asante Akim North,
has urged persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the District to identify, develop
and utilize their talents to make a meaningful living.
He said the Assembly
was committed to assist those who were ready to learn a trade, vocation or
engage in any economic venture to support their lives and improve on their
living conditions.
Mr Boateng made the
appeal, when he presented some items to PWDs who have been registered by the
Assembly.
The items included
block moulding machines, hairdryers, photo copier machines, sewing machines,
wheel barrows, knitting machines, grinding machines, agro chemicals and others.
Mr Boateng said the
Assembly was prepared to help PWDs to be independent and would soon begin a
training programme in mushroom production, snail rearing, dressmaking and other
livelihood empowerment programmes for all the 900 registered PWDs in the
District.
He said the Assembly
had already spent about GH¢ 90,000.00 on the health, education and income
generating activities of about 105 PWDs in the area.
Mr Boateng charged
the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items provided to improve on
their businesses and increase their incomes.
Mr Thomas
Owusu-Antwi, the District Director of Social Welfare, advised PWDs to be
patient when they heard of the release of their part of the District
Assemblies’ Common Fund.
This, he said was
because nobody would divert the money but would work to ensure that the money
was properly distributed among the registered members to support their
businesses.
Mr Emmanuel Adama,
Leader of the District Federation of the Disabled, thanked the Assembly and the
government for the support.
GNA
