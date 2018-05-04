Nadowli–Kaleo DCE sweeps in environmental clean-up exercise

By Abubakari Ibrahim
Wangara, GNA
Nadowli (U/W), May
22, GNA – Mrs Katherine T. Lankono, the Nadowli District Chief Executive in the
Upper West Region joined Ghana Environmental Health Association to undertake a
clean-up exercise in Nadowli, the District Capital, where she swept and collected
garbage.
The District Chief
Executive with health and sanitation management experts also cleared bushy
parts of the town in an exercise, described as an initiative to encourage
community members to participate in public health education and also observe
good sanitation practices.
Mrs Lankono said the
importance of clean-up exercise called for residents to keep their environment
clean and healthy in order to prevent environmental diseases.
“I think that it is
a good programme especially that we are doing it around the Hospital facility,
and it is said that cleanliness is next to Godliness. If we have clean
environment, doctors will have little work to do,” she said.
She urged
constituents to adhere to the habit of cleaning their environments all the time
without relying on environmental and sanitary officials to remind them of the
need to clean their surroundings.
“This is a wake-up
call especially for the Nadowli township, so that we keep a very healthy
environment and also to own household latrines to enable us meet our District
agenda of an open defecation free (O.D.F) by 2019,” she added.
The National Public
Relations Officer of Ghana Environmental Health Association, Mr Salifu Braimah
Andrews, told Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the event that the exercise
was part of a nationwide one embarked by the Association with Upper West being
the third region after cleaning Central and Northern regions.
The choice for
Nadowli-Kaleo District was based on efforts the district had made to help
strengthen what the environmental health district officers with others had done
to improve sanitation to achieve ODF in the area, he added.
He was unhappy that
a toilet facility built and completed for the past four years had not been
commissioned for residents to use.
“We cannot fight any
open defecation if we don’t have toilet facility in the community; so, I appeal
to stakeholders to commission the newly built water closet to the residents,”
he said.
The clean-up
exercise brought together sanitation officers from the region, District
Assembly Staff, Staff of Nadowli hospital, market Women and Zoomlion members
and residents coming out in their numbers for the exercise.
GNA
