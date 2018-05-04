Police arrests suspected armed-robber from his hide-out

By
Regina Benneh, GNA
Sunyani May 22, GNA - The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police
have arrested Iddrisu Alhassan, aged 22, for allegedly robbeing a cocoa
purchasing clerk of Amajaro Company Limited
of GH¢ 6000.00 at a gun point.
The incident
occurred at Dodowa village, near Kukuom in the Asunafo South District of
Brong-Ahafo Region, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional
Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in
Sunyani.
Chief Inspector
Oppong said the suspect after the robbery escaped to an unknown destination but
upon a tip-off, the Police at Kukuom arrested him on Saturday, May19, 2018 to
face the full rigours of the law.
He said on May 04
this year, Alhassan disguised himself in a lady’s dress and attacked and robbed the victim, John Wesley Berko,
38 years, at his purchasing station and undressed afterwards in a nearby
bush before escaping with the amount.
Chief Inspector
Oppong said after the incident, the Police appealed to the public to assist
with information of the whereabouts of suspect and that led to his arrest.
He said on that day
at about 2140 hours, Berko, accompanied by five sympathisers, reported to the
Police that at about 1530 hours Alhassan pulled a locally-manufactured pistol,
pointed it at him and took the money contained in a black school bag and escaped
into the bush.
Chief Inspector
Oppong said suspect had been detained in the Police custody at Kukuom to assist
in investigations and thanked the general public, particularly residents of
Kukuom and its environs for their collaboration.
GNA
