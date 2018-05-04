Brong-Ahafo joins nationwide LPG Operators’ strike

By
Regina Benneh, GNA
Sunyani, May 22, GNA
- Gas Filling Stations operators in the Brong-Ahafo Region have joined their
colleagues in a nationwide strike which commenced on Monday to register their
disagreement to government’s decision on
the implementation of the cylinder re-circulation module.
Many Liquefied
Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday
and Tuesday in the Sunyani Municipality and the Sunyani West District were not
working because there were no attendants to render services to consumers.
The LPG Operators
have declared the strike in protest of government’s refusal to halt the
implementation of the cylinder recirculation module which they thought would
affect its members by rendering about 7,000 of their employees jobless.
The government took
the decision last year as a measure to help minimise the incidence of gas
explosions in the country, following public outcry over a tragic incident of
gas explosion at an LPG filling station at the Atomic Junction, Kwabenya in
Accra.
The module is to
ensure that LPG Bottling Plants are sited away from congested commercial and
densely-populated areas.
The Plants would
also procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to
consumers and households through retail outlets.
Many household
consumers and taxi drivers who fuelled their vehicles with LPG visited the
various stations and returned very disappointed since according to them they
were not aware of the strike and therefore did not prepare for that matter.
They therefore
called on government to resolve the issue immediately to enable consumers to
have access to gas for their daily activities.
Some of the taxi
drivers were seen on Tuesday morning standing by their by cars parked along the
roads and others in groups discussing the strike.
One of the taxi
drivers, popularly known as Uncle Atta, a member of the Sunyani-SSNIT Taxi
Drivers Union, stated that they were worried about the situation because it
would affect their means of survival and daily sales to their car owners.
GNA
