PWDs make formal complaint to CHRAJ over extortion

By
D.I. Laary, GNA
Wa, May 22, GNA -
Persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Wa East District have made a formal
complaint to the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)
for investigation, alleged extortion by the District Social Welfare Officer and
one other person.
The Ghana Federation
of Disability Organizations (GFD) and the Ghana Society of the Physically
Disabled (GSPD) are accusing the official, Mathew Dassah and Edward K. Asiedu,
the representative of the PWDs on the District Common Fund Disbursement
Committee, of extorting cash ranging from GH¢ 200.00 to GH¢ 1,000.00 from their
members.
They claimed the
pair had forced a number of disabled persons to give them part of their two
percent allocation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), amid threats
to blacklist them if they refused.
The two however,
profusely deny doing any such thing and insist that never happened.
The disability share
of the DACF is meant to assist improve their situation – to make things better
for them.
Ibrahim Saani, Upper
West Regional President of the GFD, and Felix T. Tierfaar, the Regional
Chairman of the GSPD, jointly made the official complaint in a letter to the
CHRAJ’s Regional Director, on May 02.
Seven victims, the
Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered had already given statements to the
Commission.
Mr. Saani said more
had kept coming forward to report that monies had allegedly been extorted from
them people by the Social Welfare Officer.
“We can produce some
audio conversations between Mr. Dassah and some of the affected persons when
the need arises”, he added.
Mr. Ubeidu Sdiqque,
the CHRAJ Regional Director, confirmed to GNA that they had commenced
preliminary investigations into the matter.
GNA
