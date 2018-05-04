President of Awesome Grace Network urges youth to build godly foundation

By Mildred
Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Fijai (W/R), May 22,
GNA – Reverend Dr Emmanuel James Owusu-Bonsu, the President of Awesome Grace
Network (AGN), has called on the youth to make God their principal focus and
strive to lead godly lives in building a sure foundation for many generations.
He said the world
was changing at a faster rate with magicians and other occultists becoming
prophets as well as the desire for evil and so it was only a firm grasp on the
gospel and the lord Jesus that could make the difference.
Rev. Dr. Owusu-Bonsu
was speaking during a praise session which brought together interdenominational
churches, students and 12 Choir groups from across the world to project the
work of God and introduce the message of salvation to new souls through songs
and worship.
He said it was about
time Christians and non-Christians alike discovered their God given mandate and
took charge of their destiny for a better society and world at large.
He said wealth and
social acquisition did not guarantee inner peace but only the reliance on God’s
word and promises, adding, “Now the social media and all forms of channels are
promoting things that did not edify the body of Christ…this is the time as
Christians we stood up and propagate the gospel to change the lost and the weary”.
Attractions of the
world would only bring pre-mature deaths…seek God who gives riches without
sorrow, he added.
He said it was about
time Christians realized that gospel music was based mainly on God’s word and
should be done to draw God closer to the people.
The President of AGN
said the vision and mission was to liberate the poor globally with the word of
God and identify strong and committed members for the national assignment,
adding that the word of God in its entirety was powerful to address all lives’
challenges.
He said the name AGN
motivated a special miracle the Lord did for him some years back, “I felt I
should form this awesome grace network to bring all people together to tap in
the beauty and grace of God through worship”.
GNA
