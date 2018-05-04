President of Awesome Grace Network urges youth to build godly foundation

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Fijai (W/R), May 22, GNA – Reverend Dr Emmanuel James Owusu-Bonsu, the President of Awesome Grace Network (AGN), has called on the youth to make God their principal focus and strive to lead godly lives in building a sure foundation for many generations.

He said the world was changing at a faster rate with magicians and other occultists becoming prophets as well as the desire for evil and so it was only a firm grasp on the gospel and the lord Jesus that could make the difference.

Rev. Dr. Owusu-Bonsu was speaking during a praise session which brought together interdenominational churches, students and 12 Choir groups from across the world to project the work of God and introduce the message of salvation to new souls through songs and worship.

He said it was about time Christians and non-Christians alike discovered their God given mandate and took charge of their destiny for a better society and world at large.

He said wealth and social acquisition did not guarantee inner peace but only the reliance on God’s word and promises, adding, “Now the social media and all forms of channels are promoting things that did not edify the body of Christ…this is the time as Christians we stood up and propagate the gospel to change the lost and the weary”.

Attractions of the world would only bring pre-mature deaths…seek God who gives riches without sorrow, he added.

He said it was about time Christians realized that gospel music was based mainly on God’s word and should be done to draw God closer to the people.

The President of AGN said the vision and mission was to liberate the poor globally with the word of God and identify strong and committed members for the national assignment, adding that the word of God in its entirety was powerful to address all lives’ challenges.

He said the name AGN motivated a special miracle the Lord did for him some years back, “I felt I should form this awesome grace network to bring all people together to tap in the beauty and grace of God through worship”.

