Ministry of Tourism to construct places of convenience around coastal areas

Dan Soko

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Axim (WR), May 22, GNA - The Ministry of Tourisms, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) is to construct a number of places of convenience along the beaches in some communities as a measure to halting open defecation and boost tourism.

The campaign to end open defection along the beaches was started by the Ministry to first clear the beaches of human excreta, filth and ultimately attract more foreigners into the country through tourism to increase foreign direct investment.

Mrs Catherine Afeku, the Tourism Minister, said this when she present dustbins to the chiefs and people of Nzulenzo.

 She said the government was committed to the sanitation fight along the beaches, adding, “The distribution of these jumbo plastic dust bins to the chief and people of Nzulenzo and its environs is the first step as we cut the sod this day for the construction of the places of convenience”.

A taskforce with representatives from the traditional authorities and the youth of the area was formed to arrest and sanction people who would litter around instead of putting refuse in the dustbins.

The Ministry has pulled down old facilities in Axim to give way for the construction of modern Water Closet (WC) facilities for the people along the coast.

Okatakyie Nana Anim, Coordinator of the Beach Tourism Sanitation Projects under the MoTAC, visited Nzulenzo and distributed the dust bins on behalf of the Minister, “the most practical way was to give the people dust bins to ensure proper disposal of waste generated in the village”.

“Prior to our coming here, the people at Nzulenzo were disposing off the waste generated into the river and so sometime tourists who visited the village do not feel comfortable because of the volume of filth in the river,” he noted.

The Coordinator said sanitation was a major challenge at the village and that setting up of the task force and the provision of the dust bins would go a long way to boost tourism at Nzulenzo.

He cautioned against the practice of open defecation and warned that perpetrators of the act would be dealt with.

The District Chief Executive for Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Frank Okpeyen, stressed that measures had already been put in place to ensure that sanitation remained the top priority in the Municipality.

He urged members of the constituted taskforce to ensure that people who were caught littering were arrested, adding, “they might be made to pay a fine aside series of communal labour in the area”.

GNA

