Ministry of Tourism to construct places of convenience around coastal areas

By Mildred
Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Axim (WR), May 22,
GNA - The Ministry of Tourisms, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) is to construct a
number of places of convenience along the beaches in some communities as a
measure to halting open defecation and boost tourism.
The campaign to end
open defection along the beaches was started by the Ministry to first clear the
beaches of human excreta, filth and ultimately attract more foreigners into the
country through tourism to increase foreign direct investment.
Mrs Catherine Afeku,
the Tourism Minister, said this when she present dustbins to the chiefs and
people of Nzulenzo.
She said the government was committed to the sanitation
fight along the beaches, adding, “The distribution of these jumbo plastic dust
bins to the chief and people of Nzulenzo and its environs is the first step as
we cut the sod this day for the construction of the places of convenience”.
A taskforce with
representatives from the traditional authorities and the youth of the area was
formed to arrest and sanction people who would litter around instead of putting
refuse in the dustbins.
The Ministry has
pulled down old facilities in Axim to give way for the construction of modern
Water Closet (WC) facilities for the people along the coast.
Okatakyie Nana Anim,
Coordinator of the Beach Tourism Sanitation Projects under the MoTAC, visited
Nzulenzo and distributed the dust bins on behalf of the Minister, “the most
practical way was to give the people dust bins to ensure proper disposal of
waste generated in the village”.
“Prior to our coming
here, the people at Nzulenzo were disposing off the waste generated into the
river and so sometime tourists who visited the village do not feel comfortable
because of the volume of filth in the river,” he noted.
The Coordinator said
sanitation was a major challenge at the village and that setting up of the task
force and the provision of the dust bins would go a long way to boost tourism
at Nzulenzo.
He cautioned against
the practice of open defecation and warned that perpetrators of the act would
be dealt with.
The District Chief
Executive for Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Frank Okpeyen, stressed that
measures had already been put in place to ensure that sanitation remained the
top priority in the Municipality.
He urged members of
the constituted taskforce to ensure that people who were caught littering were
arrested, adding, “they might be made to pay a fine aside series of communal
labour in the area”.
GNA
