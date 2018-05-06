Africa Palm Oil Initiative holds fourth regional meeting

Accra, May 22, GNA -
The Tropical Forest Alliance (TFA) 2020 Africa Palm Oil Initiative, held its
fourth regional meeting in Accra with a call on members to collaborate to
ensure the sustainable development of the palm oil sector.
The Africa Palm Oil
Initiative (APOI) is TFA 2020’s first Signature Initiative. Its goal is to help
transition the palm oil sector in West and Central Africa to become a
sustainable driver of long-term, low-carbon development in a way that is
socially beneficial and protects the tropical forests of the region.
Organised by
Proforest on behalf of the TFA 2020, the Africa Palm Oil Initiative (APOI)
meeting was to share learning from the APOI experience and build public-private
partnerships for responsible oil palm development throughout the region.
It brought together
key stakeholders from relevant commodity sectors throughout West and Central
Africa, including members of the public and private sectors from the APOI
country teams, as well as other stakeholders with an interest and commitment to
achieve deforestation-free commodity supply chains.
Delivering the
keynote address at the meeting, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obasek called on
African governments to collaborate to reverse the worrying trend of
deforestation on the continent.
He said Africa’s
forests were under pressure from agricultural production and every effort must
be made to protect the rich biodiversity of plant and animal species.
It is in this
direction that a 16-member forestry advisory committee had been constituted to
streamline the management of forestry assets and structure by the state’s
Forestry Commission.
Mr Obaseki said that
the state was developing robust forestry management structures to ensure the
conservation of biodiversity even as oil palm plantations expanded their
operations.
The state was also
creating an enabling environment for investment into the expansion of oil palm
plantations in line with international regulations.
The Director of Tropical Forest Alliance for
2020, Mr Marco Albani, called on government to invest in agro-forestry, which
involved the incorporation of tree cultivation in the agricultural process.
Proforest is in
collaboration with the TFA and a number of national and sub-national
governments to rally support for the “reduction of rampant destruction of
forests and find ways to generate better revenue from it.”
Mr Abraham Baffoe,
Africa Regional Director of Proforest, said the meeting was meant to assess the
progress that had been made to protect Africa’s rich tropical forests from
increasing pressure from agricultural production.
“In order to achieve
deforestation-free commodity supply chains, and balance economic development in
the region, it is vital that we act collectively: ranging from government, to
the private sector, civil society and indigenous and community groups. The work
of the TFA 2020, such as the Africa Palm Oil Initiative, is an important step
towards this,” he said.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article