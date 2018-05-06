Ethiopian Airlines commences debut flight to Jakarta

Accra, May 22, GNA -
Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified
Four Star Global Airline, has announced that it will launch thrice weekly
flights to Jakarta, Indonesia starting from July 17, 2018.
A member of the
G-20, Indonesia, is the world’s fourth most populous nation and 10th largest
economy in terms of purchasing power parity.
A statement issued
in Accra by Mrs Aniley Eshetu, Assistant Manager Corporate Communications,
Ethiopian Airlines said including Indonesia would mean Ethiopian would reach to
all five of the most populous countries on earth.
Indonesia boasted of
a vast number of different endemic animal species to boast tourism, it added.
Mr Tewolde
GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said: “As the largest airline in
Africa, with a bold mission of expanding air connectivity of the continent and
link Africa with the rest of the world.”
The Airline was
pleased to offer the option and expedite fast connectivity for leisure and
business travellers alike with a simplified travel options, he added.
“The new service
will enhance our presence in Asia and avail an option for pilgrims and the West
African community hassle-free connections to Ethiopian’s vast African network
via its hub at Addis Ababa thereby strengthen tourism, trade, and people to
people relations”.
He said the Airline
strives to connect Africa with the major trading centres of the world,
maintaining their catalysing role in global connectivity.
He said they were
embarking on new additions as per their plan of launching 10 destinations in
2018.
The CEO said
Ethiopian would deploy the modern Boeing 787-8 on the route, which not only
offered unparalleled on-board comfort to passengers, but was also the world’s
most environmentally friendly aircraft with its lower carbon and noise
emissions.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article