Ethiopian Airlines commences debut flight to Jakarta

Accra, May 22, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, has announced that it will launch thrice weekly flights to Jakarta, Indonesia starting from July 17, 2018.



A member of the G-20, Indonesia, is the world’s fourth most populous nation and 10th largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Aniley Eshetu, Assistant Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said including Indonesia would mean Ethiopian would reach to all five of the most populous countries on earth.

Indonesia boasted of a vast number of different endemic animal species to boast tourism, it added.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said: “As the largest airline in Africa, with a bold mission of expanding air connectivity of the continent and link Africa with the rest of the world.”

The Airline was pleased to offer the option and expedite fast connectivity for leisure and business travellers alike with a simplified travel options, he added.

“The new service will enhance our presence in Asia and avail an option for pilgrims and the West African community hassle-free connections to Ethiopian’s vast African network via its hub at Addis Ababa thereby strengthen tourism, trade, and people to people relations”.

He said the Airline strives to connect Africa with the major trading centres of the world, maintaining their catalysing role in global connectivity.

He said they were embarking on new additions as per their plan of launching 10 destinations in 2018.

The CEO said Ethiopian would deploy the modern Boeing 787-8 on the route, which not only offered unparalleled on-board comfort to passengers, but was also the world’s most environmentally friendly aircraft with its lower carbon and noise emissions.

GNA