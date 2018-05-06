Home | News | IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

Dan Soko
IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that IMANI-Africa’s President, Franklin Cudjoe, has the utmost interest of the nation at heart, especially regarding how deals are struck, contractually, by our elected policymakers. But at times the man comes off to me as rather too aggressive to a fault, although one can equally appreciate the potentially wasteful contractual ventures into which some of our policymakers and executers have entered, on behalf of the Ghanaian taxpayer and citizen, with multinational corporations like the company called Kelni GVG, which has reportedly been offered a contract worth $ 89 Million to strictly and rigidly monitor the volume of business conducted by such telecommunications companies as MTN and GLO for tax revenue purposes (See “Government Chasing $ 1 Billion Revenue with $ 89 Million Contract But IMANI Cries Foul” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 5/21/18).

In principle, I agree with Mr. Cudjoe that the Akufo-Addo Administration may have taken a gamble with GVG that may end up not to have paid off, especially when one reckons the fact that previous agreements struck between telecommunications monitoring firms like Afriwave and Subah Infosolutions by the Mills-Mahama-led regimes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had not paid off as expected and, in fact, resulted in the Ghanaian taxpayer’s being stuck with a debt that did not make a tad bit of sense, to speak much less about downright criminality. And this is why one would have preferred that the full-payment of the $ 89 Million contractually awarded the Haiti-based GVG ought to have been conditionally predicated on the bottom-line of the realization of at least $ 1 Billion in liquid-cash revenue accruing to the State.

In theory, though, just under 10-percent of the value of the contractually projected sum being awarded to GVG for work well done, would not the least bit be all that bad at all, except, of course, for the fact that we don’t know whether GVG is apt to acquit itself creditably in the long run. Of course, we also know that Subah Infosolutions had not acquitted itself creditably because of the inordinate ethno-regional cronyism that characterized the entire policy culture of the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress. The same situation, of course, pertained to Afriwave. The one credibility problem that the IMANI-Africa President needs to promptly address, has to do with his very serious allegation that GVG had performed so poorly that it had been literally chased out of the East-African nation of Tanzania.

Well, as it turns out, at least according to the testimony of the Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah, actually quite the very opposite has been the case with GVG in Tanzania. According to Mr. Andah, indeed, so successful has GVG performed that the company’s contract has actually been renewed. As well, Mr. Andah tells us that GVG has equally creditably performed in Liberia and Senegal. If truth and/or factual reality turns out to be in favor of the Deputy Communications Minister, rather than IMANI-Africa’s Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, the latter is almost apt to be defending his credibility and integrity for quite a while.

As for the rather abjectly naïve and facile idea, floated by Mr. Cudjoe, that merely reducing calling rates or fees would automatically deeply cut into the high incidence of SIM-Box Fraud, it is just that. Indeed, even as Mr. Andah perspicuously observed, just the other day, SIM-Box Fraudsters operate by disparate, rather than a uniformed, set of principles and motivations, of which exorbitant calling rates may only be just the most obvious. Even so, one cannot ignore the very disturbing fact that when it comes to the aggressive and voracious, or greedy, attitude towards revenue collection, there is scarcely any difference between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the erstwhile ruling National Democratic Congress. Something substantive has to change for the better on this front.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Breaking News: President Directs Arrest Of GFA Chair Over Fraud

May 22, 2018

Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

May 22, 2018

Surcharge contractor for shoddy work on GHC324m school block – Dr Manteaw

May 22, 2018

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Govt wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 yrs – Minority alleges

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tamale West Hospital Opd A Threat......

May 20, 2018

An Open Letter to His Excellency, The President of Republic of Ghana, N A D Akufo Addo

May 20, 2018

Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices (gmp) In Herbal Medicine Production, In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

Details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress [Photos]

May 20, 2018

Many a Ghanaian is Suffering from "Ghana dee saa" Syndrome

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!