Home | News | Anthropologists heading to DR Congo to ease Ebola vaccination

Anthropologists heading to DR Congo to ease Ebola vaccination

Dan Soko
Nurses working with the World Health Organization (WHO) prepare to administer vaccines at the town all of Mbandaka on May 21, 2018 during the launch of the Ebola vaccination campaign. By Junior D. KANNAH (AFP/File)

Nurses working with the World Health Organization (WHO) prepare to administer vaccines at the town all of Mbandaka on May 21, 2018 during the launch of the Ebola vaccination campaign. By Junior D. KANNAH (AFP/File)

African health authorities said Tuesday they are preparing to send anthropologists to Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure a vaccination campaign against a deadly Ebola outbreak runs smoothly.

"If we do not handle communication well, the vaccination programme may suffer," John Nkengasong, head of Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC), told reporters in Geneva.

"So we are also assessing how in the next two weeks or so to deploy anthropologists to support the vaccine efforts," he said.

His comments came a day after the Congolese government began using a prototype vaccine as part of a bid to contain and roll back the outbreak that has killed 27 people.

So far, there have been 51 cases since the outbreak was declared on May 8, it said. Of these, 28 cases have been confirmed, 21 are probable and two are suspected.

One of the world's most notorious diseases, Ebola is a virus-caused haemorrhagic fever that in extreme cases leads to fatal bleeding from internal organs, the mouth, eyes or ears.

The outbreak began in rural northwestern DR Congo in a remote location called Bikoro.

Last Thursday, a first case was reported in Mbandaka -- a city of around 1.2 million people that lies on the Congo River, where it is a transport hub to Brazzaville and Kinshasa downstream and to Bangui, upstream.

"We continue to be very concerned," Nkengasong said.

He said Africa CDC was in the process of deploying 25 epidemiologists to the affected areas to assist the World Health Organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and others trying to stem the outbreak on the ground.

He said China's CDC had also said it would send five staff, and the US CDC had also indicated it was prepared to send in staff to help.

But he acknowledged it remained unclear whether people on the ground would follow instructions on how to best protect themselves and others against the deadly virus.

Nkengasong said Africa CDC was closely following how people reacted to the vaccination efforts to determine how many anthropologists were needed.

"We will be looking ... especially based on what we learn from the first week of vaccination what numbers will be appropriate," Nkengasong said.

During the deadliest-ever Ebola outbreak, which killed more than 11,300 people in three West African countries from 2013-2015, an initial lack of understanding of cultural norms by the first responders fuelled suspicion on the ground.

Many people refused to follow best-practice instructions for reining in the outbreak.

"We are dealing with human behaviour," Nkengasong said, adding: "that is why we think that having anthropologists associated with Africa CDC's response is very critical."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Breaking News: President Directs Arrest Of GFA Chair Over Fraud

May 22, 2018

Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

May 22, 2018

Surcharge contractor for shoddy work on GHC324m school block – Dr Manteaw

May 22, 2018

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Govt wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 yrs – Minority alleges

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tamale West Hospital Opd A Threat......

May 20, 2018

An Open Letter to His Excellency, The President of Republic of Ghana, N A D Akufo Addo

May 20, 2018

Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices (gmp) In Herbal Medicine Production, In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

Details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress [Photos]

May 20, 2018

Many a Ghanaian is Suffering from "Ghana dee saa" Syndrome

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!