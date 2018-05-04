This Is Why President Nana Addo Has Ordered For The Arrest Of GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

The shocking news came in from the presidency that president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has ordered for the arrest of Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantkyi.

According to reports, the CAF 1st have been charged with defrauding with false pretence.

Reports from the Flag Staff suggest that Nana Addo ordered for the arrest of Mr Nyantkyi after watching the video that is yet to be premiered.

It is believed that Mr Nyantakyi used the name of the president for self-glorification and the Criminal Investigation Departement [CID] has been asked to arrest Mr Nyantakyi.

Ahead of the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas latest work named "Number 12" on June 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre, teaser of the video was released by the undercover journalist.

After the teaser was released, multiple reports emerged that the Members of the Ghana Football Association planned to place an injunction on the video.

However, on Tuesday, Tiger PI who work with Anas released an infographic which is in attribution to Kwesi Nyantakyi.

It reads:

"I will also suggest that He find a gift for Mr Assenso.

"He is very close to the president and reminds him of discussions he's had with people"

"The president is 72."

The second infographic which was released also reads:

"Uhuh! And it's cool money. We can charge 20%, 25%.

"Then among us, we agree that this person gets this percent.

"Everybody should be sorted out then there would be peace.

"You understand?

Currently, the Wa All Stars CEO is on CAF assignment in Mauritius.

