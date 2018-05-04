Home | News | Journalists react to order of arrest of Nyantakyi

Journalists react to order of arrest of Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi Gfa UpfrontKwesi Nyantakyi, GFA President

President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, for allegedly defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling.

Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed him as using the name of the president for certain purposes.

Read what some journalists have been writing on social media regarding the news.

Godfred Akoto, wrote on his tweeter handle: “Africa's longest serving FA boss,Kwasi Nyantakyi of Ghana in trouble after President of the country ordered his arrest. Charges of defrauding under false pretences”

— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) May 22, 2018

Michael Oti Adjei of TV 3 tweeted: “It is the decisiveness by Nana Additional is both impressive and shocking.”

Sends a loud message.

— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 22, 2018

Veronica Commey wrote: “The charge against Kwasi Nyantakyi is defrauding by false pretenses.”

— Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) May 22, 2018

Emmanuel Mensah of Class FM wrote: Kwesi Nyantakyi to be investigated by CID per Nana Akufo-Addo's orders. What will the outcome be? interesting times ahead @ghanafaofficial

— Emmanuel Mensah (@emmamens86) May 22, 2018

Johnnie Hughes of TV3 wrote: “GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi arrested on the orders of President Akufo-Addo. He is currently being held by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police. #AnasVideo”

— Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_3fm) May 22, 2018

