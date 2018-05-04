Journalists react to order of arrest of Nyantakyi

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi, GFA President

President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, for allegedly defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling.

Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed him as using the name of the president for certain purposes.

