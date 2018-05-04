Home | News | Pulse Fashion: Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch

Pulse Fashion: Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch

Dan Soko

Pulse.com.gh has sighted some comments made by social media users on his failed appearances at the 5th All Africa Music Awards (also referred to as AFRIMA)   Launch.

Kuami Eugene was sighted in a group photo of himself standing next to his record label boss (Lynx), Richie and his co-music star Kidi from the same label and fans seem disappointed once more in his appearance as usual.

His look seemed quite basic as compared to colleague Kidi.  He wore a Lacoste on a black jean and scored it with a sneaker with a curry color appeal and Kidi, on the other hand, did it like the gentleman he always is in a short sleeved shirt and fitted pants and matched it with classic shoes quite similar to his shirt.

What makes this style failure quite very visible is for Kuami Eugene was the presence of Kidi who gave him a wide style gap. Social media users are also not giving Kuami Eugene any chill with their comments.

Check out some social media reactions.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

