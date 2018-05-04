Anas Exposé: 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi is reported to have defrauded by false pretense.

Sources say the Ghana Football Association president took money from people and promised them that he will “give the President of Ghana some of it” also guaranteeing them access to Akufo-Addo.

Popular sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo who used to host a football show ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV until his suspension has always been critical when it comes to issues relating to the GFA president.

Songo is reported to have been suspended after discussing issues relating to Nyantakyi when he had been warned not to.

However, Songo has had a lot of moments on the show for a perfect reaction in this development. Here are photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to the news.

1. Songo!

2. 3y3 ogya!!

play Countryman Songo

3. GFA people!

play Countryman Songo

4. What now? President orders for Nyantakyi arrest?

play Countryman Songo

5. I told you guys

6. Sika die basa basa basa!!!