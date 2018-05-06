Confusion: “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to marry me” - Lady

A lady who has cheated on her lover with no other person than his best friend is soliciting advice as to whether to marry her ex-lover who has returned seeking to reunite with her for marriage.

The Nigerian lady shared her scandalous conduct with relationship adviser and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin for counseling as her conscience continues to strike her and the past keeps haunting her.

The man apparently broke up with her after learning that she had cheated on him. It is not clear why he himself has come back asking for reconciliation.

The unnamed woman said she became intimate with her fiancé’s friend because he was hardly available when she needed her, while his friend was always deputising for him.

Read her full story below:

I met this guy sometime in 2016, good chemistry and everything was amazing. Along the line, after months of dating we started a relationship, 3 months into our relationship he became too busy for me always working and 2 min phone conversation and not even making effort to call.

He had this bestfriend very funny guy and he was always going to with my boyfriend so most times when my boyfriend is busy he would give the phone to his best friend to talk to me.

