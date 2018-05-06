“We are coming after you,” - Operation Vanguard warns “Galamseyers”

By
Gifty Amofa, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA -
The Joint Military/Police Team, Operation Vanguard, fighting illegal mining,
popularly known as “Galemsey” has warned illegal miners to desist from the
activities as it would make them face the full rigours of the law.
“We are coming after
them if they did not desist from their activities,” Squadron Leader Robison
Omane Agyei, the Public Relations Officer of the team stated.
They should look at
the Government’s alternative livelihood programmes than causing environmental
degradation, among other negative effects as a result of their activities.
He issued the
warning in a media briefing after the arrest of four persons suspected to be
engaging in illegal mining at Kunsu near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region by the
Ashanti Regional Forward Operating Base (FOB) on Monday.
He gave the names of
the suspects as Felix Kwaku Tuah, Kwabena Naab, Kofi Emmanuel and Prince
Amable.
Squadron Leader
Agyei said the team, led by its Commander, Colonel Michael Amoah Ayisi, seized
three motorbikes, pumping machines and immobilised 15 Chang fa platforms.
He said suspects
together with the items had been handed over to the Mankranso District Police
Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.
The Public Relations
Officer expressed satisfaction at the punishment being issued to culprits at
the Courts.
“This time, you
attract a fine and still serve jail term in hard labour,” he emphasised.
GNA
