Peace Match between Christians and Muslims fixed for May 26

Accra, May 22, GNA - Two select sides, representing Christians and Moslems, would on Saturday, May 26, engage in a special peace match at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, in Accra.



The match is being organized by Blessed Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), in partnership with Christian Council of Ghana and the Office of Chief Imam.

Mr Ebenezer Ala Adjetey, Communications Consultant of the NGO who disclosed this in Accra on Tuesday, said the match is aimed at promoting religious tolerance in the country.

He said the match would also further cement that peaceful co-existence between the two leading religions in the country.

Mr Adjetey underscored the importance of the match saying that the nation needs total peace to develop in every aspect of the economy.

“As a foundation we carefully thought of the match to assist in the socio-cultural and political development of the country adding that all round tolerance would further be promoted through the power of football,’’ he said.

Mr Adjetey said the current religious intolerance by some political leaders must not be encouraged since Ghana is noted for religious tolerance.

Miss Herty Kumornu, a Peace Match Coordinator said the match would project the image of the country as a peaceful nation and that should convince more investors into the country.

She called on corporate bodies and institutions to contribute meaningfully to support a noble cause.

GNA