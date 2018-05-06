Home | News | Peace Match between Christians and Muslims fixed for May 26

Peace Match between Christians and Muslims fixed for May 26

Dan Soko

Accra, May 22, GNA - Two select sides, representing Christians and Moslems, would on Saturday, May 26, engage in a special peace match at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, in Accra.

The match is being organized by Blessed Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), in partnership with Christian Council of Ghana and the Office of Chief Imam.

Mr Ebenezer Ala Adjetey, Communications Consultant of the NGO who disclosed this in Accra on Tuesday, said the match is aimed at promoting religious tolerance in the country.

He said the match would also further cement that peaceful co-existence between the two leading religions in the country.

Mr Adjetey underscored the importance of the match saying that the nation needs total peace to develop in every aspect of the economy.

“As a foundation we carefully thought of the match to assist in the socio-cultural and political development of the country adding that all round tolerance would further be promoted through the power of football,’’ he said.

Mr Adjetey said the current religious intolerance by some political leaders must not be encouraged since Ghana is noted for religious tolerance.

Miss Herty Kumornu, a Peace Match Coordinator said the match would project the image of the country as a peaceful nation and that should convince more investors into the country.

She called on corporate bodies and institutions to contribute meaningfully to support a noble cause.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Breaking News: President Directs Arrest Of GFA Chair Over Fraud

May 22, 2018

Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

May 22, 2018

Surcharge contractor for shoddy work on GHC324m school block – Dr Manteaw

May 22, 2018

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Govt wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 yrs – Minority alleges

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tamale West Hospital Opd A Threat......

May 20, 2018

An Open Letter to His Excellency, The President of Republic of Ghana, N A D Akufo Addo

May 20, 2018

Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices (gmp) In Herbal Medicine Production, In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

Details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress [Photos]

May 20, 2018

Many a Ghanaian is Suffering from "Ghana dee saa" Syndrome

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!