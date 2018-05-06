Peace Match between Christians and Muslims fixed for May 26

Accra, May 22, GNA - Two select sides,
representing Christians and Moslems, would on Saturday, May 26, engage in a
special peace match at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, in Accra.
The match is being organized by Blessed Care
Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), in partnership with
Christian Council of Ghana and the Office of Chief Imam.
Mr Ebenezer Ala Adjetey, Communications
Consultant of the NGO who disclosed this in Accra on Tuesday, said the match is
aimed at promoting religious tolerance in the country.
He said the match would also further cement
that peaceful co-existence between the two leading religions in the country.
Mr Adjetey underscored the importance of the
match saying that the nation needs total peace to develop in every aspect of
the economy.
“As a foundation we carefully thought of the
match to assist in the socio-cultural and political development of the country
adding that all round tolerance would further be promoted through the power of
football,’’ he said.
Mr Adjetey said the current religious
intolerance by some political leaders must not be encouraged since Ghana is
noted for religious tolerance.
Miss Herty Kumornu, a Peace Match Coordinator
said the match would project the image of the country as a peaceful nation and
that should convince more investors into the country.
She called on corporate bodies and
institutions to contribute meaningfully to support a noble cause.
GNA
