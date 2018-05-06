Ghanaians urged to patronise organic foods

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA -
Mr Suen Oshofisan, a part owner of Longrich International limited, has urged
Ghanaians to patronise organic foods, in order to live a healthy lifestyle.
Organic foods are
the product of a farming system which avoids the use of man-made fertilisers,
pesticides, growth regulators and livestock feed additives.
Mr Oshofisan said
the use of synthetic products in food crops production, could be associated
with the high rate of terminal ailments such as cancer, diabetes and blood pressure.
He therefore,
underscored the need to switch to organic products; stating that organic
products helped humans to live healthier lifestyles because if the body’s power
of hydrogen (pH) was balanced which implies there was more alkalinity, the body
could naturally fight diseases.
He made these
remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on the side lines
of a Business Summit dubbed: “One Africa One Dream 2018”.
Mr Oshofisan, who is
also the President of the Power to Generate Wealth (PGW) club, said their plan
was to help Africans have a sustainable income, and was of the views that if
people could earn enough income regularly, there would be less crime and
poverty would be eradicated and a lot of people could be able to actualise
their dreams.
He noted that in
that regard Longrich was poised to impact the power to generate wealth, and
they were teaching Africans how they could have the power to eradicate sickness
and also generate wealth; which was the One Africa One Dream’ concept.
He said Ghanaians
had the power to generate wealth, live healthy as well as touch lives.
He said there was a
need to highlight this as a principle; stating that “if we all focus on
touching the lives of the less privileged Ghanaian, there would be a change in
Ghana and Africa as a whole”.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article