Ghanaians urged to patronise organic foods

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, May 22, GNA - Mr Suen Oshofisan, a part owner of Longrich International limited, has urged Ghanaians to patronise organic foods, in order to live a healthy lifestyle.

Organic foods are the product of a farming system which avoids the use of man-made fertilisers, pesticides, growth regulators and livestock feed additives.

Mr Oshofisan said the use of synthetic products in food crops production, could be associated with the high rate of terminal ailments such as cancer, diabetes and blood pressure.

He therefore, underscored the need to switch to organic products; stating that organic products helped humans to live healthier lifestyles because if the body’s power of hydrogen (pH) was balanced which implies there was more alkalinity, the body could naturally fight diseases.

He made these remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on the side lines of a Business Summit dubbed: “One Africa One Dream 2018”.

Mr Oshofisan, who is also the President of the Power to Generate Wealth (PGW) club, said their plan was to help Africans have a sustainable income, and was of the views that if people could earn enough income regularly, there would be less crime and poverty would be eradicated and a lot of people could be able to actualise their dreams.

He noted that in that regard Longrich was poised to impact the power to generate wealth, and they were teaching Africans how they could have the power to eradicate sickness and also generate wealth; which was the One Africa One Dream’ concept.

He said Ghanaians had the power to generate wealth, live healthy as well as touch lives.

He said there was a need to highlight this as a principle; stating that “if we all focus on touching the lives of the less privileged Ghanaian, there would be a change in Ghana and Africa as a whole”.

GNA

