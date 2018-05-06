Six players turn up for Black Stars first training session

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, May 22, GNA – The senior national team, the Black Stars opened a non-residential camping in preparations for a double header international friendlies with Japan and Iceland, next month.

The team held their first training session on Tuesday, May 22, at the school park of the Presbyterian Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, with only six of the 21-man squad named by Coach Kwasi Appiah showing up.

The six players; Rashid Sumaila, Afriyie Acquah, Nana Ampomah, Emmanuel Boateng, Nicholas Opoku and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi who showed up were taken through light training as most of them were on break.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso would join the team on Wednesday, May 23, while others also join on Thursday, May 24.

The rest of the players who are not in Ghana would join the team in Japan.

The Black Stars would leave the country on Friday, May 25, for the two friendly games beginning from Friday, June 1 against Japan and Thursday, June 7 against Iceland.

Ghana would use this as preparatory exercise ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

