150 golfers to compete for Celebrity Captain’s Prize

Tema, May 22, GNA - All is set for this year’s
Celebrity Golf Club Captain’s Prize Championship scheduled for Sakumono, near
Tema on Friday, May 25.
Mr Ato Kwamena Asankomah, Director of Golf at
the Celebrity Golf Club, who disclosed this at Tema on Tuesday, said about 150
amateur and professional golfers were expected to participate in the one-day
event.
He said the competition which was being
sponsored by Mr Mark Peverette, captain of the Celebrity Golf Club, would be
played under the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules
of the club.
Among an array of golfers expected to
participate in the 18-Hole competition includes Joe Ampofo, Joe Ohemeng, Kwasi
Opoku, Theo Asampong and Kweku Okyere.
The Ladies section would see Mona Captan
battling it out with Florence Etwi-Barimah, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, Helen
Appah and Maureen Akuako.
There would be prizes for ‘Nearest to the Pin’
as well as ‘Longest Drive’ in both the Men and the Ladies categories.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article