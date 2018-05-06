150 golfers to compete for Celebrity Captain’s Prize

Tema, May 22, GNA - All is set for this year’s Celebrity Golf Club Captain’s Prize Championship scheduled for Sakumono, near Tema on Friday, May 25.



Mr Ato Kwamena Asankomah, Director of Golf at the Celebrity Golf Club, who disclosed this at Tema on Tuesday, said about 150 amateur and professional golfers were expected to participate in the one-day event.

He said the competition which was being sponsored by Mr Mark Peverette, captain of the Celebrity Golf Club, would be played under the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the club.

Among an array of golfers expected to participate in the 18-Hole competition includes Joe Ampofo, Joe Ohemeng, Kwasi Opoku, Theo Asampong and Kweku Okyere.

The Ladies section would see Mona Captan battling it out with Florence Etwi-Barimah, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, Helen Appah and Maureen Akuako.

There would be prizes for ‘Nearest to the Pin’ as well as ‘Longest Drive’ in both the Men and the Ladies categories.

GNA