Multi-purpose Youth Centres - a tool for curbing social vices and empowering youth

feature by Emmanuel Asante Attakora
Accra, May 22, GNA – Sports development and
promotion in every country hinges on some key factors and key among them is the
existence of sports infrastructure.
The decision of the Ministry of Youth and
Sports, to construct Youth Centres, in each region is seen a bold and positive
step towards the development and promotion of sports, as well as curbing social
vices among the youth.
Many countries have over the years invested
hugely in the area of youth, sports infrastructure and multi-purpose centres
and have yielded the desired results over time, with well-groomed sporting
talents, who are equipped with entrepreneurial skills as well.
Although attempts have been made by past
governments, organizations and individuals like the Lizzy Sports Complex,
Kotobabi Wembley park, there are still challenges, which needed to be tackled
on a nationwide basis to create that environment for the youth and future
leaders to exercise, train, learn, practice and improve on the various talents
that abounds in them for the growth of the country.
It is in this vein that, the Ministry of Youth
and Sports (MOYS) and National Youth Authority (NYA) seeks to harness the many
talents across the nation, with the introduction of one region, one
multi-purpose youth centre, which has seen the light of day, with works ongoing
in the various regions across the country.
The MOYS
and NYA Intervention
Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth
and Sports explained that the ministry upon deeper thoughts with Mr. Emmanuel
Asigri, CEO of NYA, realized that knowledge and skills would be harnessed for
an immense benefit in the fight against the alarming rate of unemployment and
wasteful talents, which has denied the state laurels at the international and
recognized tournaments, hence the initiative.
So far, the Azumah Nelson Sports complex in
Accra is receiving a massive facelift to meet international standards, which
would host various disciplines in handball, a FIFA standard football playing
pitch, eight-lane titan tracks of international standard, tennis, a swimming
pool, an ICT centre, entrepreneurial centre, a first class boxing gym and a
restaurant with an estimated 10,000 sitting capacity stands with international
changing rooms for teams and officials.
In addition, sod has been cut in the nine
remaining regions at Axim in the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region,
Wa in the Upper West Region, Navrongo in the Upper East Region, Dormaa Ahenkro
in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nyinahini in the Ashanti Region, Koforidua in the
Eastern Region, Ho in the Volta Region and Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central
Region, where works has begun and according to Mr Isaac Asiamah, “the project
forms part of the government's efforts to address the sports infrastructure
deficit and to provide the youth with opportunities to develop their creativity
and help unearth and nurture talents.
“This would ensure that all the regions would
be well resourced with infrastructure and boast of at least an ultra-modern
sports facility by 2019”.
Mr Asiamah further noted that "The Akufo
Addo led government knows and is aware of the immense contribution sports could
bring to the socio-economic development of the nation, which is why it still
wants to commit to the development of many sporting infrastructure across the
country," he told the GNA Sports.
According to the Member of Parliament for
Atwima -Mponua constituency, Ghana’s performance in international events, has
not been impressive in recent times, due to lack of resources and inadequate
infrastructure, thus the need to invest hugely in that area to train and groom
athletes and entrepreneurs to compete in world events and showcase the
creativity and talents that abounds in the country.
The
Impact
The MOYS and NYA have made funds available for
the nationwide projects, and it is estimated that, at least 3,000 youth and
indigenous people would be recruited from the region to work on the projects
thereby, providing further employment opportunities for the youth as well and
making them part of the project.
The projects would provide opportunity for
carpenters, masons, head potters, floor men and any other capacities that would
be required in the implementation of the project.
In addition, the NYA led Mr. Asigri has also
provided the platform for over 1,000 young entrepreneurs who have been trained
in digital marketing and other areas, in a bid to poverty and the dependency
governments jobs.
Recommendations
Counting on the remarkable achievements
chalked in the sports infrastructure and multi-purpose youth centres all over
the world, there is the need increase the number of these structures, in the
regions, would further enhance talent identification and grooming and in the
end promote sports development.
The chiefs and traditional rulers should be
sensitized about the need and importance of having such developmental projects
in their regions and on their lands, so they make lands readily available for
such projects in the future. They should also lead the crusade for proper
maintenance of the facilities that would be built.
And above all the maintenance that be created
at the NYA for the supervision of the projects should be resourced adequately
to ensure top notch maintenance of the properties that would be constructed.
This would extend the life span of the
projects for more generation to benefit from it.
