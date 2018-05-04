Home | News | Standardisation, key to nation’s development – Professor Dodoo

Standardisation, key to nation’s development – Professor Dodoo

Dan Soko

By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, May 22, GNA – Professor Alexander Dodoo, Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), has stated that standardisation is a critical cornerstone of every nation’s development.

He said the Authority’s contribution towards the strengthening of standardisation process to promote national development was paramount.

“However, it takes the support from the public for the implementation and application of standards to be enhanced in Ghana and the ECOWAS sub region,” he said. 

Prof Dodoo said this in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Charles Amoako, Deputy Director General in-charge of Conformity Assessment at a two-day national training workshop on the requirement of ISO 90012015 in Accra.

The European Union is providing funds to support the promotion of the Quality Infrastructure in the ECOWAS Region while UNIDO is the implementing agency for the West Africa Quality Systems Programme and has supported various quality infrastructure activities in the country over the past four years.

The training, which drawn 18 participants from both public and private sector organisations was to build and develop expertise at the national level on quality management systems in Ghana.

Prof Dodoo said: “As Ghana is looking forward to participate more in the international trading arena, it is important to have a strong base in standardisation, especially international standards that improves the competitiveness of our industries and helps to ease market access constrains”.

“The ISO 90012015 standards, which is recognised worldwide as a sign of quality is leading the way in helping organisations compete on the international market.

“This is why this training programme has become very essential for all organisations in both the public and private sectors in the country to take full advantage of the opportunities in implementing these quality management systems standards,” he said.

Prof Dodoo, therefore, expressed his gratitude to the European Union and UNNIDO for their continuous support.

The GSA as the national standards body, also has a huge responsibility in the management of the national quality infrastructure embracing the three independent but inter related key pillars of Standardisation, Metrology and Conformity Assessment.

Some of the participants who spoke with the Ghana News Agency said they expected to acquire new knowledge on the requirements of the standard ISO 9001/2015 and their implementation.

ISO 90012015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

It also aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

All the requirements of ISO 90012015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it provides. 

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Breaking News: President Directs Arrest Of GFA Chair Over Fraud

May 22, 2018

Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

May 22, 2018

Surcharge contractor for shoddy work on GHC324m school block – Dr Manteaw

May 22, 2018

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Govt wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 yrs – Minority alleges

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tamale West Hospital Opd A Threat......

May 20, 2018

An Open Letter to His Excellency, The President of Republic of Ghana, N A D Akufo Addo

May 20, 2018

Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices (gmp) In Herbal Medicine Production, In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

Details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress [Photos]

May 20, 2018

Many a Ghanaian is Suffering from "Ghana dee saa" Syndrome

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!