Standardisation, key to nation’s development – Professor Dodoo

By
Patience Gbeze, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA –
Professor Alexander Dodoo, Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority
(GSA), has stated that standardisation is a critical cornerstone of every
nation’s development.
He said the
Authority’s contribution towards the strengthening of standardisation process
to promote national development was paramount.
“However, it takes
the support from the public for the implementation and application of standards
to be enhanced in Ghana and the ECOWAS sub region,” he said.
Prof Dodoo said this
in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Charles Amoako, Deputy Director General
in-charge of Conformity Assessment at a two-day national training workshop on
the requirement of ISO 90012015 in Accra.
The European Union
is providing funds to support the promotion of the Quality Infrastructure in
the ECOWAS Region while UNIDO is the implementing agency for the West Africa
Quality Systems Programme and has supported various quality infrastructure
activities in the country over the past four years.
The training, which
drawn 18 participants from both public and private sector organisations was to
build and develop expertise at the national level on quality management systems
in Ghana.
Prof Dodoo said: “As
Ghana is looking forward to participate more in the international trading
arena, it is important to have a strong base in standardisation, especially
international standards that improves the competitiveness of our industries and
helps to ease market access constrains”.
“The ISO 90012015
standards, which is recognised worldwide as a sign of quality is leading the
way in helping organisations compete on the international market.
“This is why this
training programme has become very essential for all organisations in both the
public and private sectors in the country to take full advantage of the
opportunities in implementing these quality management systems standards,” he
said.
Prof Dodoo,
therefore, expressed his gratitude to the European Union and UNNIDO for their
continuous support.
The GSA as the
national standards body, also has a huge responsibility in the management of
the national quality infrastructure embracing the three independent but inter
related key pillars of Standardisation, Metrology and Conformity Assessment.
Some of the
participants who spoke with the Ghana News Agency said they expected to acquire
new knowledge on the requirements of the standard ISO 9001/2015 and their
implementation.
ISO 90012015
specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization
needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services
that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
It also aims to
enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system,
including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of
conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
All the requirements
of ISO 90012015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any
organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it
provides.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article